Newport News man arrested for indecent exposure, assaulting police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested for exposing himself and assaulting a police officer last month.

On November 8 at 7:35 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Diplomat Court in reference to a man jumping up and down on vehicles while screaming. Officers made contact with the man, 27-year-old Felipe Baptistella, who was pacing back and forth while officers were talking to him.

At some point, Baptistella, who was unclothed, ran toward another apartment where a woman was seen inside. He then began yelling that he was going to get her.

After an officer grabbed Baptistella, the suspect turned around and grabbed onto the officer’s neck.

Baptistella was then taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police obtained warrants on Baptistella for Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana and Indecent Exposure.

Baptistella was served his active warrants on December 11.

Download the News 3 app for updates.