Luke Combs to headline 2019 Patriotic Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Whisper Concerts has announced country singer Luke Combs as the headliner of the 2019 Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach.

The latest addition to the 15th annual festival will take the stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday, June 1.

Named as the 2018 Country Music Association New Artist of the Year, Combs was also nominated for the 2019 Grammy for Best New Artist and will embark on a sold-out tour next year.

Related: Grammy nominations are here

The 2019 Patriotic Festival, sponsored by Union Bank & Trust, is scheduled for Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Oceanfront. The lineup is as follows (headliners are in bold):

Friday, May 31 – Old Dominion , Morgan Evans, Brandon Lay

, Morgan Evans, Brandon Lay Saturday, June 1 – Luke Combs , Muscadine Bloodline, Faren Rachels

, Muscadine Bloodline, Faren Rachels Sunday, June 2 – Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd

Tickets for Luke Combs go on sale Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Old Dominion and Kane Brown are on sale now.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased at Whisper Concerts or Ticketmaster.