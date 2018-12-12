Local nonprofit awards City of Virginia Beach $25K to help people experiencing homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from VB Home Now to help local families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.

The funds are intended to help those affected obtain or sustain housing by providing financial assistance for rent, utilities and security deposits, rental arrears and emergency housing fees. The Virginia Beach City Council will be asked to appropriate the funds before they can be used.

“Upfront costs like application fees and rental or utility security deposits can be barriers to housing,” said Andrew Friedman, director of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation. “For households that are living paycheck to paycheck, one crisis, such as a family breakup, loss of employment, or serious illness, can snowball into a series of other issues and lead to homelessness. The VB Home Now grant will enhance our efforts to help families and individuals get out of homelessness by easing these financial challenges, and assist those who are at-risk early on in their crisis before they become homeless.”

Related: ‘Sesame Street’ introduces homeless muppet

VB Home Now is a nonprofit that supports and enhances the community system of services, programs and facilities to prevent and end homelessness in Virginia Beach. In addition to the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, the foundation awarded $25,000 to the following three other local organizations that serve homeless people:

$14,000 to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation to increase its capacity to provide weekend meals to homeless students

$6,000 to Virginia Supportive Housing to assist tenants living in permanent supportive housing with expenses such as medication, transportation and living essentials

$5,000 to LIFT Fitness Foundation to expand and integrate their fitness and nutrition program into the Housing Resource Center

“VB Home Now believes a stable home provides the foundation for children and adults to be able to thrive and grow,” said Ray Bjorkman, chair of VB Home Now. “With these funds, our community partners will be able to provide even more families and individuals with the opportunity to not only be safely housed, but to also empower themselves so they can focus on their personal goals and aspirations.”

Related: Young Virginia Beach girl collects more than 1,000 socks for the homeless

Donations to VB Home Now help homeless and at-risk families, individuals and youth by addressing key needs in the community.

For more information about the nonprofit or to donate, click here.