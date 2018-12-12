Isle of Wight Animal Control officers capture pig on the loose

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – This little piggy is no longer on the lam!

Animal Control Officer Webb with the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter responded to a call for several pigs on the loose in Carrville Tuesday afternoon. After setting two traps at two different locations and waiting patiently for about 45 minutes, one pig was successfully captured.

The animal shelter said the pig will have a seven-day “stray hold,” and that Animal Control is working on catching the others.

In the meantime, the shelter is asking the public to help name the pig, which staff believes may be pregnant!