His wife’s body was found tied to an anchor. He claimed suicide

ERIE, Pa. – A Pennsylvania man who hoped to shack up with his girlfriend after killing his wife of 25 years will instead be confined to a prison bed for life.
Christopher Leclair maintained his innocence even as a judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole on Tuesday, describing the June 10, 2017, murder of 51-year-old Karen Leclair as the most calculated and sophisticated he’s seen, per YourErie.com.
Before finding Leclair guilty of first-degree murder after less than two hours of deliberations in October, a jury heard prosecutors describe how the 49-year-old had plotted to kill his wife over a decade, ultimately shooting her in the head and tying her body to an anchor dropped off the couple’s commercial fishing boat into Lake Erie, reports GoErie.com.
Related: Woman accused of murdering husband waited days before calling 911
Per the AP, Leclair’s girlfriend had demanded he choose between the two women.
More From Newser: