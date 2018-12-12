His wife’s body was found tied to an anchor. He claimed suicide

ERIE, Pa. – A Pennsylvania man who hoped to shack up with his girlfriend after killing his wife of 25 years will instead be confined to a prison bed for life.

Christopher Leclair maintained his innocence even as a judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole on Tuesday, describing the June 10, 2017, murder of 51-year-old Karen Leclair as the most calculated and sophisticated he’s seen, per YourErie.com.

#BREAKING: An Erie County judge sentenced Christopher LeClair to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of his wife. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in October. pic.twitter.com/ULIoC3KGQA — JET/FOX/YourErie.com (@JET24FOX66) December 11, 2018

Before finding Leclair guilty of first-degree murder after less than two hours of deliberations in October, a jury heard prosecutors describe how the 49-year-old had plotted to kill his wife over a decade, ultimately shooting her in the head and tying her body to an anchor dropped off the couple’s commercial fishing boat into Lake Erie, reports GoErie.com.

Per the AP, Leclair’s girlfriend had demanded he choose between the two women.

