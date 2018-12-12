Head-on collision leads to rescue after driver entrapped in vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First responders had to rescue the driver of a vehicle in Chesapeake Wednesday morning after they became entrapped in the vehicle they were driving after a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The crash reportedly happened in the 2800 block of Battlefield Blvd. around 5 a.m. when the driver of one on the vehicles tried to pass another southbound traveling vehicle. This is when the passing vehicle struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Battlefield Blvd., leading the driver going northbound becoming entrapped during the crash aftermath.

The Chesapeake Police Department says that while the two drivers are ok and were sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the 2800 block of Battlefield Blvd. was closed for almost two hours, before being opened back up around 7 a.m.

No further information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department on this crash. The injuries sustained to the drivers also were not released.