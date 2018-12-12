× First Warning Forecast: Tracking soggy weather and a big warmup on the way

Expect partly cloudy skies this evening with clouds clearing overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 30s by Thursday morning.

High pressure will be in control through Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s which is normal for this times of year. Rain chances will remain low.

Our attention turns to an area of low pressure that will approach from the southwest Thursday night and Friday. Rain chances will increase through the day on Friday with our highest chances Friday night. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

Clouds will remain for Saturday with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Expect highs near 60. As the area of low pressure moves off the coast on Sunday, a few showers will remain. We are tracking a 50/50 chance.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid and upper 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE around 5 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.