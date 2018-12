Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As we get closer to the New Year, many start thinking about goals for the upcoming year like getting healthy and shedding stubborn pounds.

Our guest has a “Secret Weapon” to winning the battle of the bulge and all you have to do is come to her technology fat loss spa.

Presented by Fast Fit Body Sculpting

1-800-FAST-FIT

www.fastfitbodysculpting.com