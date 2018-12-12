× 19-year-old accused of raping 57-year-old woman behind Ocean View Food Mart

Norfolk, Va. – Norfolk Police arrested a 19-year-old man and accused him of raping a 57-year-old woman in Ocean View.

Joseph Cody Sheets was arrested for strangulation, abduction, assault and rape.

It happened on November 3rd near the Ocean Food Mart on the 3000 block of East Ocean View in Norfolk.

Court records indicate the victim had severe swelling, bruising and marks to her face, neck and arm.

She said the suspect met up with her behind the Food Mart. It states he began to touch her sexually and insinuated that he wanted to have sex with her, but she said no.

It states he got angry, got on top of her and started punching her in the face.

Records state she said he put his hands around her neck and squeezed until the point where she could not breath and thought she was “going to die”. It states she was screaming no while he raped her and continued to punch her.

She told authorities the entire ordeal lasted about an hour and a half.

Both the victim and suspect are homeless, according to the report.

Records indicate that she does not want to prosecute. Sheets allegedly told police he didn’t know the victim at all, but then confessed to the crime, according to a search warrant.

Sheets is being held without bond in the Norfolk Jail and has a court hearing on January 8th.