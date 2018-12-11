Woman rescued from overturned Jeep after Norfolk hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman injured Tuesday morning.

Police say around 7 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Colonial Avenue for a report of a crash involving an overturned Jeep.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a Jeep Patriot on its side. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was still in the vehicle.

After the woman was helped out of the Jeep, she was taken to a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan sedan, fled the scene before police arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Nissan was traveling westbound on Shirley Avenue, ran a stop sign and hit the Jeep, which was traveling northbound on Colonial Avenue.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line (1-888-562-5887).

