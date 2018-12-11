Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 81-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old man who went missing Tuesday.

Police say Gary Van Houten was last seen in the Kemps River Shopping Center in Virginia Beach around 2:30 p.m. He was driving a green Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia license plates #XFJ-6376.

Van Houten is said to have various medical needs that require care.

Van Houten is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Van Houten or his vehicle or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.

