VDOT crews focusing winter storms efforts on secondary and neighborhood roads

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- After completing plowing operations on the interstate and most primary roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says their crews are now shifting their focus to secondary and neighborhood roads in the Richmond District, according to CBS 6.

Officials say travel conditions are becoming more favorable, although some ramps, overpasses and shaded areas may still have isolated patches of ice.

They say most high-volume secondary roads are clear, while neighborhood roads are currently in moderate to severe condition.

VDOT says crews are continuing to work 12-hour shifts, plowing and treating neighborhood roads in the 14-county district which includes Chesterfield, Amelia, Henrico, and Hanover.

“VDOT crews will continue to plow accumulated snow from the roads and treat icy patches with salt and sand until all roads are passable,” said a VDOT spokesperson. “Salt melts slick spots that have formed and sand provides traction for motorists. VDOT’s goal is to have one lane passable on all roads within 48 hours after the storm’s end.”

Motorists who must travel are encouraged to use extra caution, especially in neighborhoods where crews are still working.

VDOT also offered these tips to stay safe if traveling:

Avoid parking along the street so that plows have room to access the whole width of the road.

Leave at least 100 feet between your vehicle and snowplows or other snow removal equipment, and avoid passing them.

Clear the snow and ice from your vehicle’s roof, hood and trunk and especially from the windows, mirrors, and lights.

Always wear your seat belt.

Leave a few minutes early.

Keep an emergency winter driving kit in your car.

Officials warn that travel conditions may deteriorate overnight due to refreeze and black ice as temperatures drop below freezing.

“Crews will be on the lookout for new patches of ice and will treat them with salt and sand as necessary,” said officials. “Extreme caution during overnight travel is advised.”

Click here to report a weather-related road issue to VDOT or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

Visit 511virginia.org or call 511 from any phone in Virginia or using the free 511Virginia app for the latest road conditions and traffic info.