× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Possible refreeze this morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine but still cold… Temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s this morning, below the freezing point inland. Watch out for areas of refreeze, especially on bridges and overpasses. A few isolated showers will linger in NC this morning. Highs will return to the mid 40s this afternoon with clearing skies.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will return to the mid 40s on Wednesday and warm into the low 50s on Thursday, near normal for this time of year.

Expect a warm up into the 60s to end the work week. We are tracking our next rain chance for Friday to Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through. Clouds will build in on Friday with our biggest rain chance for Friday night. Clouds will remain for Saturday with scattered showers. Rain chances should drop and clouds should start to clear out on Sunday.

Today: AM Isolated Showers (20%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 11th

2002 Freezing Rain Accumulation: Central Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.