Three people, two pets displaced after Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people were forced out of their home in the 400 block of Elmont Road after a fire Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:15 p.m.

Authorities with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said smoke and fire damage could be found throughout the two-story home.

Officials said the fire started in the garage area.

The fire is currently under control and is being investigated by the VBFD Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two pets were also displaced by the fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

