Think with Wink: Post-poning the backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy - college football's most prestigious award. Hours after his life-changing moment, the second tweet he crafted from his Twitter account after winning the Heisman was an apology.

Murray says he used a 'poor choice of word' in several tweets, posted in 2011 and 2012, in which homophobic language is used. Murray is currently 21 years-old, so he would've been 14 or 15 years-old at the time of the posts.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on the growing list of high-profile athletes having to apologize after old, offensive social media posts are unearthed.

More Think with Wink segments can be found here.