‘The sound of the crash is pretty startling’ Victim of hit-and-run in Ghent asking for public’s help

NORFOLK, Va. - A loud bang. That's what a Norfolk couple heard on what was supposed to be a quiet Friday night in. Turns out, they were victims of a hit-and-run and their car was badly damaged.

"The sound of the crash is pretty startling," said Eric Kleintop.

From startling to disappointing.

"The person didn’t stop and leave a note," added Kleintop, who said he was just glad no one was hurt.

Kleintop and his wife have lived in their Ghent home on Woodrow Avenue for decades. The narrow streets mean parking and space is a premium, but he didn't expect a crash of that level.

"It was certainly quite the crash," said Kleintop.

The hit-and-run happened just after 9 p.m. Friday night. Kleintop's surveillance video shows his white SUV parked in front of his home. A dark-colored SUV drives past his car, then stops, and a loud bang can be heard as it slams into Kleintop's car.

The driver's side taillight of Kleintop's car was taken out and fragments of the crash still linger on Woodrow Avenue.

"I hope somebody recognizes the car and can identify. If anyone sees a dark sport utility with rear driver side taillight bashed out... cause I'm pretty sure their vehicle got smashed up as well."