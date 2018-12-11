Suffolk man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin

NORFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for distributing heroin.

Court documents say on several occasions, 43-year-old Henry Scott sold 50 grams of heroin to an informant working with the Suffolk Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Law enforcement capped the investigation by executing a search warrant at Scott’s home, where they found an additional 27 grams of heroin along with an AR-15-style firearm with a 60-round drum magazine.

“Drug traffickers in possession of firearms pose a significant threat to our communities,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Investigating and prosecuting these cases remains a top priority in the Eastern District. We would not have been able to achieve this result without the cooperation of our local and federal law enforcement partners. My thanks to the Suffolk Police Department and DEA for their outstanding work on this case.”

The case is a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Suffolk Police Department reinvigorated Project Safe Neighborhoods in 2017 as part of a renewed focus on targeting violent criminals.