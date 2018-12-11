Schedule set for Portsmouth Pavilion canopy replacement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A schedule has been set to replace the canopy at the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth.

The schedule was shared at the Portsmouth Public Works section. It states that the canopy will be installed from March to June 1.

The scheduled install and changes to the canopy come after Union Bank and Trust Pavilion had to cancel and delay concert last Spring and Summer due to structural issues with the canopy.

Fabrication and construction of the pavilion’s main mast will happen from January to March.

Portsmouth will also be verifying the main pavilion design with building code changes as required, according to session notes.

Span System in September received fabric for the canopy installation.

