Police make arrests, find drugs at Newport News Inn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police arrested three men as part of an investigation at the Newport News Inn.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officials confiscated $3,000 in U.S. currency and acquired a large quantity of cocaine, heroin and Flaka. A 2008 Mercedes was also reportedly seized during the search warrant execution.

Police say bags, needles, pills and ammunition were also found inside the room they searched.

On December 10, 2018, North HIP executed a search warrant on a room at the Newport News Inn in NN. Three subjects were arrested and a

The three men arrested were 24-year-old Sean Tyler Shields, 23-year-old Cody Jacob Shields and 26-year-old Jeremy Forrest.

Tyler Shields was charged with PWID Schedule I or II Drugs X3, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, and Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon. Cody Jacob Shields was charged with Possession of Schedule IV Drugs and PWID Schedule I or II Drugs X3. Forrest was arrested on an outstand warrant for Contempt of Court.

Tyler Shields was the one who was renting the room, according to officials.