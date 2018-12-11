Plans laid out for Portsmouth Sportsplex updates

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A public works session at a Portsmouth City Council meeting laid out a schedule of what is to come with the sportsplex in the city on 1801 Portsmouth Blvd.

Portsmouth City Council notes from the session sets plans for completion of athletic fields, parking, stormwater management, walk trails and other amenities at the location on 1801 Portsmouth Blvd.

Substantial completion to projects on the sportsplex will happen in May 2019.

Building demolitions on the property will happen in January.

The same city council notes also laid out a plan for the Portsmouth Pavilion canopy replacement.