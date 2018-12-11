× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine now but more showers on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It sure was nice to see the sun return today! My advice: enjoy it while it lasts because we have another big soaker on the way.

We should stay dry for the next few days with partly cloudy skies.

It’ll be a cold start to your Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By the afternoon we should warm back up into the mid 40s. And we will climb into the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.

The warming trend continues on Friday and Saturday but the dry trend does not. An area of low pressure will roll up the coast bringing us rain beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through mid day on Saturday.

After that the rain becomes more widely scattered for Saturday night and Sunday. Another round of rain is expected to roll through late Sunday and may stick around for early on Monday.

When all is said and done most of us will see 1 to 3 inches of additional rain this weekend.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2002 Freezing Rain Accumulation: Central Virginia



Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/