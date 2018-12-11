Norfolk teacher gives back to students, even in retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Deborah Davis got a standing ovation at Blair Middle School as she was surprised with a People Taking Action award.

She thought she was just dropping off Christmas presents for needy students, but it was all a ploy to show how much she is appreciated.

After teaching for 12 years, Miss Davis retired in 2017 - but that doesn’t keep her away from school. She spearheads a program at the school where less fortunate students are asked what they’d like for Christmas.

"We have a lot of students whose parents work, and sometimes they're single parents and they’re working and all the money goes to rent or heat and food, so presents tend to be the last thing on the list," Davis said.

With donations from the community, these holiday angels buy presents for the students and give them away right before winter break.

"If you have students who don’t have socks or a coat and they come to school hungry and they’re cold or dirty, that influences the whole way they learn that day," Davis said.

Last year, they gave out presents to 114 students.

Miss Davis and her angels form a village that is looking out for those students and their families who are struggling and need help. And they do it all year long.

