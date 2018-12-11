Norfolk Police searching for forgery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk need your help to find a man accused of trying to cash a check he altered.

They're looking for Trevar Lemon, 27, of Bagnall Road in Norfolk.

He's wanted for forgery and attempting to obtain money by false pretenses.

According to police, Lemon altered his paycheck and then tried to cash it.

This was on August 13, 2018 at the Navy Federal Credit Union on N. Newtown Road in Norfolk.

Police say the teller contacted the company and was told not to cash it. Lemon took off without getting any money, according to police.

Lemon is 5'9" and weighs about 185 - 215 pounds. He has a tattoo of stitches on his neck and "Trevar" on his arm.

If you know where he is, you can report your tip to Crime Line anonymously.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

People who submit tips to Crime Line are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.