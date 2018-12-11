× Man shot playing video games in Ocean View

Norfolk, Va. – Walking with a boot on his foot is a challenge for an Ocean View man after he was shot by an intruder.

“I’m doing all right. Keeping my gun a lot closer to me now and you can’t blame me for that,” said Alex Quick.

Back in late October Quick was playing video games at his Ocean View in Norfolk home when he said someone burst through his front door with a gun, demanding money.

“I was more dumbfounded at first,” said Quick.

Quick said he had no idea who the man was or what he was talking about.

Records indicate the suspect hit him in the head with gun and reached for his wallet. Quick said the two began to fight. It states Quick tried to reach for the suspect’s gun and was able to kick the suspect while he lost his balance near the front door.

But the suspect shot at him twice, hitting him once in the foot.

“I’m trying not to let it drag me down. Dumb stuff happens good people all the time. No use getting too mad or too depressed,” said Quick, “The cold-weather hurts a little bit but I got a bullet in my foot, so I really can’t expect to feel like I can run a marathon.”

After the shots were fired, the suspect took off running, but he left behind his cell phone– according to court records and it helped police make an arrest.

Now 26-year-old Andre Hunter of Chesapeake remains held without bond in the Norfolk Jail. He declined an interview with News 3.

Quick said he continues to recover from the bullet that was lodged in his foot and he hopes to be working by the beginning of the new year. He said he is trying to stay positive.