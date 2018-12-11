Man charged with leaving crash scene in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. – Poquoson Police say a man left the scene of a crash, and they’re calling on the public to try to help find him.

On December 9, officers responded to the 200 Wythe Creek Road in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 61-year-old Newport News man with a visible head injury. Medics took the victim from the Poquoson Fire Department to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

The suspect vehicle, described as a silver SUV, had left the scene.

Poquoson Police officers and detectives then began an investigation to identify the suspect vehicle and driver. The investigation included posting a video and information on social media, and with help from citizens who responded, detectives identified the suspect as 33-year-old Adonte Devon Patterson of Newport News.

Patterson is described as a black man who is 5’11” tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The department has warrants charging Patterson with felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving an Injury (felony) and misdemeanor Operating a Motor Vehicle after the Accused Driver’s License has been Suspended or Revoked.

Anyone who is aware of Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Poquoson Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

