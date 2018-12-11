Keep it movin’: VDOT to increase speed limit on I-64 in Hampton, Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Starting Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation says that it will increase the speed limit on Interstate-64 in Hampton and Newport News.

According to a release from VDOT, the increase will be from 60 mph to 65 mph for approximately 9.5 miles on I-64, from Jefferson Avenue to just east of Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Officials say new signs will be installed westbound, and potentially eastbound if time allows, overnight on Wednesday. If additional time is needed, the eastbound signs will be installed overnight on Thursday.

The new speed limit will be in effect once the new speed signs are posted.

VDOT says it conducted a traffic study on this segment of I-64, reviewing existing field conditions and an analysis of the vehicle crash data from the most recent three years. As a result of this study, VDOT is implementing a speed limit increase to 65 mph to enhance traffic flow and increase safety along the corridor.