JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing last week.

Authorities say 26-year-old Charles Cooper was last seen on foot in the 6600 block of Richmond Road around 3 a.m. on December 8.

Cooper is considered to be endangered.

Anyone who has seen Cooper or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact the James City County Police Department at (757) 566-0112.

