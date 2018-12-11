Hyde tide in Baltimore? Orioles reportedly choose Cubs’ Brandon Hyde as new manager

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The 2019 campaign will be a season of dramatic transition for the Baltimore Orioles, and the changes are beginning to take shape.

Following the worst season in club history (a 47-and-115 record in 2018), Baltimore parted ways with field manager Buck Showalter, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette and several other members of the organization – including Ron Johnson, manager of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

Last month, the Orioles announced Mike Elias as the club’s next Executive Vice President and General Manager. Elias will oversee all baseball operations for the club and have full autonomy to build his staff and make decisions on all baseball matters that he believes will make the Orioles successful on the field, entertaining to fans, and impactful in the community.

It appears Elias has made his first major hire.

In a story first reported by Joel Sherman, the Orioles are set to name Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as the team’s new manager.

Hyde, 45 years-old, spent last season as Joe Maddon’s bench coach for the Cubs – his fifth year with the club. He joined the organization in December 2011 as a minor league field coordinator and was Chicago’s bench coach during 2016 – the season the Cubs won the World Series.

Prior to his time with Chicago, HE spent nine seasons with the Miami Marlins organization including a stint as major league bench coach under managers Edwin Rodriguez and Jack McKeon from June 23, 2010 through the end of the 2011 campaign.

As a player, Hyde reached the Triple-A level of the White Sox organization.