VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in the 3700 block of Chesterfield Ave. Tuesday morning.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 7:15 a.m. for a fire inside a detached garage.

Crews arrived on scene quickly and extinguished the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.

