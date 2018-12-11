Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office continues “Dancing with the Athletes” to benefit Special Olympics Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Local law enforcement officers are ready to hit the dance floor with Special Olympics Virginia athletes for the fifth annual "Dancing with the Athletes" competition.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's office will host the fundraiser which takes place to raise money for Special Olympics athletes in Hampton Roads.

The event, modeled after the hit show "Dancing with the Stars", pairs 10 Special Olympics Virginia athletes with 10 local law enforcement officers for freestyle and group dance routines.

Don't miss out - the event is December 13 from 7 - 9:30 p.m., at the Chesapeake Conference Center. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted and all proceeds go back to Special Olympics Virginia - Tidewater Region.

You cal also donate by clicking here.