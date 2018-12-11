Charlottesville jury recommends life in prison for white nationalist who drove car into crowd, killing woman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Charlottesville jury recommended a life prison sentence for James Fields Jr, according to CBS 6.

Fields, 21, drove a car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017.

He killed protester Heather Heyer.

A judge will officially hand down Fields’ sentence in hearing sometime next year.

In addition to the life prison sentence on the murder charge, the jury recommended Fields send 70 years in prison of the aggravated malicious wounding charges, 20 years in prison for malicious wounding charges, and nine years in prison on hit-and-run charges. They also recommended a $380,000 fine.

This is a developing story.