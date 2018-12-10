Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner meet for community forum in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK Va,- The community is invited to join Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner in Norfolk Monday morning for breakfast and a discussion.

The forum is an opportunity to hear from our senators about the decisions being made in DC and how they directly affect us here in Hampton Roads.

The 2018 senatorial forum will take place on the third floor of the Hilton Main in Norfolk from 7:30 am to 10 am.

For members tickets are $45 dollars and $55 for non members.

The discussion is being hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber with the chance to hear from both Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

The goal is to hear from our leaders about the decision process happening in d-c and the impact that can have on us here in Hampton Roads, our regional economy and our national security. No topic is off the table this morning from job creation, cyber security, our military and thoughts on our political climate.

Registration and networking will be from 7:30 am to 8:30 am, breakfast starts at 8:30 until 9 am and the program is from 9 am to 10 am.