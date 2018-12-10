× Virginia Beach man convicted of killing woman with cyanide sentenced to life in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – On Monday morning, Joseph Merlino was sentenced in a Virginia Beach courtroom to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.

This was Merlino’s third scheduled sentencing hearing. Both of his previous hearings were continued. The most recent one, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, was continued after Merlino appeared unresponsive in the courtroom. He was wheeled into court in a wheelchair. He appeared to be foaming at the mouth and was unable to answer questions asked by the judge or his defense attorneys.

Merlino was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Elle Tran in June. Tran died after she was injected with cyanide outside of her Virginia Beach home. She and Merlino have one child together.

A Virginia Beach jury unanimously recommended a life sentence for Merlino, which the judge Monday upheld.