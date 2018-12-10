Three mares donated to Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department says they have accepted three mares that were donated to the island.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department announces the donated mares via its Facebook page.

“This past year has been one of the most difficult years we have experienced in terms of herd loss so these new mares should help us greatly. And yes, they are Chincoteague ponies.”

Chincoteague Island officials have been losing some ponies do to “swamp cancer.”

