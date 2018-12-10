Thousands without power in Coastal Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Many in Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia are waking up to no power to start the work week.

According to Dominion Energy, James City County is being affected the most, with 7,410 customers without power in the county.

In all, 9,429 are without power. Other places that are experiencing outages include Williamsburg, Newport News, Chesapeake, York County, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach.

More information on the outages will be provided when it becomes available.

