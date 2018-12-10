THE 87th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE, Friday 12/14 at 8pm on WGNT 27

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NANCY O’DELL SERVES AS GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE 87th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE – The “Largest Christmas Celebration in America” is hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton. A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route down Hollywood Boulevard. The special also includes live musical performances that will take place on two stages. The celebration is presented and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/14/2018.