“The Spear” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE BEST LAID PLANS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of their pal Garth (guest star DJ Qualls) to gain inside information on what Michael may be planning. The brothers split up to each go after weapons that can aid in their fight against the Archangel, but this may be a fight our heroes cannot win. The episode was directed by Amyn Kaderali and written by Robert Berens (#1409). Original Airdate 12/13/2018.