Suffolk Police investigate fatal head-on collision between van and pickup truck

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a fatal head-on collision that happened between a van and a pickup truck Monday evening.

Police and Fire & Rescue crews were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Officials say the man driving the van died, while the four in the pickup truck were also all seriously injured. They were all taken to hospitals in the area for treatment. The current condition of those in the hospital is unknown at this time.

The roadway was shutdown as of 10 p.m. Monday night and police said they didn’t know when it would reopen.

Traffic was being diverted from Whaleyville Boulevard to Carolina Road.

The release of the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin

The crash and cause is under investigation.