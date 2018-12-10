Suffolk Police investigate fatal crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a fatal crash that happened Monday evening.

Police and Fire & Rescue crews were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard around 9 p.m.

One person died in the incident, police said. There is no information available about anyone involved in the crash.

The roadway was shutdown as of 10 p.m. Monday night and police said they didn’t know when it would reopen.

Traffic was being diverted from Whaleyville Boulevard to Carolina Road.

The crash and cause is under investigation.