‘Skins scoop: Redskins to start Josh Johnson at quarterback Sunday vs. Jaguars

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – If the Redskins are to snap their four-game losing streak, one that dates back to mid-November, it will require the end of another five-game losing streak – one that dates back to 2009.

Monday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden reiterated Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for Washington Sunday in Jacksonville. Johnson, the 32 year-old journeyman who was just signed last week, is 0-and-5 all-time as a starting QB in the NFL.

Johnson’s last start came December 4, 2011. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft and made five career starts between 2009 and 2011 – all loses. In five career starts, Johnson has five touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Despite not having thrown a pass since 2011, Johnson relieved Mark Sanchez in the second half of Sunday’s 40-16 home loss vs. the Giants – Washington’s fourth straight defeat. On four possessions, Johnson completed 11 of 16 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also led the team with 45 rushing yards. His four drives produced all 16 points.

The Redskins (6-and-7) visit the (4-and-9) Jaguars Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on News 3 in Hampton Roads.