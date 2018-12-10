‘She’s not the kind that runs off’: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. – Family members made an emotional plea for help Monday afternoon as authorities continue to search for a Colorado mother who has not been seen since Thanksgiving.

Woodland Park Police said the young mother was last seen on surveillance cameras shopping at the Safeway in Woodland Park with her daughter on Thanksgiving. But ten days passed before Kelsey Berreth was reported missing, according to KDVR.

“Kelsey we just want you home. Call us if you can. Someone knows where she’s at,” Kelsey’s mother, Cheryl Berreth said in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Kelsey Berreth is an aviation instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo and a mother to a 1-year old girl.

“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character,” Berreth said. “Kelsey loves her God. She loves her family and friends and she loves her job. She’s reliable, considerate and honest.”

She was last seen on November 22nd. Three days later, police say her cellphone pinged nearly 800 miles away.

“Kelsey’s phone gave a location near Gooding, Idaho on November 25 at 5:13pm,” Woodland Park Police Chief, Miles De Young said.

At that same time, investigators say her employer received a text from Kelsey’s phone stating she would not be into work the following week. Police say Kelsey’s fiancé, Patrick Frasee, is being cooperative. He told police the last text he received from her phone was on November 25. Police said Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on December 2nd. All of her belongings were still inside her home, except for her purse.

Police haven't given details when asked why Patrick did not call police sooner, but investigators say he is not a suspect.

“At this point he is the father of Kelsey’s daughter and we’re going to leave it at that. This is a missing persons case,” Chief De Young said.

The unexplained disappearance has shaken residents of the small town.

“What happened to her? Because someone with small children, and I have small children myself, you just don’t up and leave,” Woodland Park resident, Melissa Cothran said.

Kelsey’s family is determined to bring her home safe.

“We won’t quit looking,” Berreth said.

Police said Kelsey's 1-year-old is currently with Patrick Frasee.

If you have any information is urged to call this tip line to report information: 719-687-9262.