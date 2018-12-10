× Sentencing scheduled for Virginia Beach man convicted of killing

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – On Monday morning, Joseph Merlino is scheduled to appear in a Virginia Beach courtroom to find out how much time he will spend behind bars.

This will be Merlino’s third scheduled sentencing hearing. Both of his previous hearings were continued. The most recent one, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, was continued after Merlino appeared unresponsive in the courtroom. He was wheeled into court in a wheelchair. He appeared to be foaming at the mouth and was unable to answer questions asked by the judge or his defense attorneys.

Merlino was convicted of first degree murder in the death of Elle Tran in June. Tran died after she was injected with cyanide outside of her Virginia Beach home. She and Merlino have one child together.

A Virginia Beach jury unanimously recommended a life sentence for Merlino. The decision though, is ultimately up to a judge.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for Monday’s sentencing hearing, this article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.