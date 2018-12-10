Second straight for Stith: ODU’s B.J. Stith honored by Conference USA in consecutive weeks

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – B.J. Stith, a redshirt senior captain on the Old Dominion men’s basketball team, was named the Conference USA Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, as announced by league officials on Monday afternoon.

Stith led ODU to two more victories over William & Mary and Fairfield, while averaging 24 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 block per game. For the week, he connected on 58.6% from the floor, 57.1% from three and 76.9 from the charity stripe. B.J. is averaging 18.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (leads team) this season and has the Monarchs on a five-game winning-streak.

Over the past five games against Northern Iowa, VCU, JMU, W&M and Farifield, Stith is averaging 24.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Stith and the Monarchs will return to the hardwood on Saturday, Dec. 15, when Old Dominion travels to Syracuse for a 12:00 p.m. ET tip. Saturday afternoon’s game will stream on the ACC Network (ESPN+).