RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 12/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Chapter Forty-Three: Outbreak” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

GINA GERSHON GUEST STARS AS JUGHEAD’S MOTHER GLADYS JONES — On the road and running out of places to stay, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) head to Toledo to visit Jughead’s mother Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) and sister Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins). Back in Riverdale, Betty (Lili Reinhart) inches closer to uncovering the truth about Griffins & Gargoyles, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) take on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) after more students fall victim to seizures. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by James DeWille (#308). Original airdate 12/12/2018.