× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Beware icy roads on Tuesday morning

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The rain and snow will finally move out tonight, but icy conditions will likely be a problem on Tuesday morning.

After sunset, temperatures will start to drop. Locations that saw snow the past few days will have to deal with the coldest temperatures tomorrow morning. Many of us will drop to or below freezing overnight. That will mean icy conditions tomorrow morning. If the road looks wet, just assume it’s icy.

The good news: sunshine and warmer weather are around the corner.

Tuesday will start off with clouds, but we will see a slow clearing trend with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. It won’t warm us up much though. Expect high temperatures only in the mid 40s.

Wednesday morning will be another cold one, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and the lower 30s. But, we will have plenty of sunshine and high temperatures back in the mid 40s.

Thursday brings us even milder weather with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be our warmest day this week with high temperatures in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. However, a developing storm system brings us a good chance for rain by Friday afternoon.

And that storm system will be our big weather maker for the weekend, bringing us more rain on Saturday and likely Sunday as well. But, this does look like a mainly rain event, not snow. Stay tuned.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1992 Heavy Rain: 2.12″ rain Salisbury

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/