ODU men’s hoops fends off Fairfield to finish homestand unbeaten

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (7-3) won its fifth straight game after taking down Fairfield (2-8) by a 79-69 score on Sunday afternoon at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

“We are very happy to get the win,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “There were stretches were we had to really create our own energy. B.J. was fantastic and we kept going to him all game long.”

A Fairfield three-pointer with 6:37 to play in the second half gave the Stags a 61-60 advantage. The Monarchs would outscore Fairfield 19-8 the rest of the way to claim a 10-point victory on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk.

B.J. Stith paced four Monarchs in double-figures, going for 28 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Marquis Godwin tied his career-high with 14 points. Ahmad Caver also recorded a double-double in his 12 point, 12 assist (0 TO’s) and six rebound performance. Xavier Green also scored 12 points, to go along with four assists.

The game experienced a total of nine ties and seven lead changes. Old Dominion led for 26:28 of the possible 40 minutes. For the game, ODU’s bench outscored Fairfield’s, 27-23.

At the half, the Stags claimed a four-point lead, 37-33. The Monarchs were led by Stith (12 points and six rebounds) and Marquis Godwin (nine points) in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Saturday afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network (ESPN3).

“Now our guys really need to turn their attention to exams these next two days, before we get physically and mentally ready to face Syracuse. There’s no point of getting on that plane Friday if we don’t think we can win that game.”