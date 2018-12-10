× Norfolk priest takes leave of absence due to complaints

NORFOLK, Va. – The pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church has taken a leave of absence amid non-sexual complaints against him, Bishop Barry Knestout wrote in a letter to members of the parish over the weekend.

The complaints have to do with Fr. Joseph Metzger’s interactions with young people and are not “in keeping with the Code of Conduct with Minors set forth in the Diocesan Safe Environment Regulations,” the Bishop wrote. The Bishop added that “no allegations of child sexual abuse have been made.”

Fr. Dan Beeman, the pastor of Holy Trinity, will temporarily oversee the church during Metzger’s leave of absence.

During the leave of absence, the Diocesan Review Board and the priest personnel board will determine Metzger’s suitability to returning and in what capacity, according to Bishop Knestout.

Metzger has been a priest for more than 25 years, according the The Catholic Virginian.