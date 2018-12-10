× Norfolk man caught and charged with setting car on fire, damaging nearby barber shop

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was arrested Friday, charged with two separate arson offenses from an October fire. 29-year-old Zakaria El Hajjami was arraigned in a Norfolk courtroom Monday morning, facing 2 felonies.

Court records and a 911 call indicate a BMW SUV was found engulfed in flames along Azalea Garden Road, close to Robin Hood Road. The car was parked at a shopping plaza where Lil Angel Unisex Barber Shop was located. The shop was also destroyed by the flames that spread from the car, to the building.

The damage to the building is still visible as the business remains closed. News 3 spoke to owner, Fernando Romero, who said they plan to reopen in a new location within the next few weeks.

Around 6 a.m. on October 25th firefighters responded to the call for a vehicle fire, but were unable to locate anyone in the area who knew about the car. As crew fought the blaze that had spread to the building, as investigator was called to the scene. In the communication with dispatch it was discovered that the car, now on fire, had been reported stolen.

Fire officials filed charges against El Hajjami. He remains in custody, according to the court website.