Monday's First Warning Forecast: A messy start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Sussex County until 11 AM Monday.

*** Coastal Flood Warning for the Outer Banks of Dare County until 7 PM Monday.

*** High Wind Warning for the Outer Banks of Dare County until 6 AM Monday.

Rain, wintry mix, and strong winds continue… An area of low pressure will linger off of the North Carolina coast today, keeping the messy weather in the picture. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers lingering. Most of us will see rain but areas to the north and west will see some sleet and snow mix in. Any additional accumulation should be minimal. Precipitation will gradually clear out from north to south. Highs today will only warm into the low and mid 40s.

Wind will be the other big issue today. Strong and gusty NE to north winds will continue today, triggering coastal flooding. Our biggest issues will be on the Outer Banks with potential ocean overwash this morning. Tidal flooding is expected during times of high tide from mid-morning to the early afternoon. Expect minor to moderate level tidal flooding.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday. Expect clouds in the morning with a few leftover showers in NC. Clouds will clear by midday with sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the low 30s tomorrow morning and only warm to the mid 40s. Winds will start to relax tomorrow, north to NW at 5 to 15 mph.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will warm into the 50s on Thursday and the low 60s to end the work week. We are tracking our next rain chance for Friday to Saturday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Mix (70%), Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE/N 10-20G30+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/NW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 10th

1992 Heavy Rain: 2.12″ rain Salisbury

