Man sentenced for distributing heroin, cocaine and marijuana in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to manufacture and deal heroin and crack cocaine in Hampton Roads.

Court documents showed 33-year-old Anthony Michael Covil was a member of a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Over five years Covil distributed at least 700 grams of heroin, some of which was mixed with fentanyl, at least two kilograms of crack cocaine, at least four kilograms of powder cocaine and marijuana.

The Department of Justice said he was arrested during a buy-bust in possession of two bags of heroin and fentanyl, two bags of cocaine, one bag of marijuana, and $300 cash in police buy money from previous controlled purchases.

Covil also carried guns during at least two drug transactions.